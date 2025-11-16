/'Beaten with slippers, abused, kidney called dirty': Rohini Acharya's latest accusation against Tejashwi Yadav - INSIDE Lalu family feud

In her latest allegation against her brother and party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, said that she was abused and beaten with slippers. She claimed that she was targeted because she did not compromise with her self-respect and followed the path of truth. She claimed that she was forced to leave her father's house, adding that she was tortured.

In another post on X on Nov 16, Rohini said that she was blamed for donating kidney to her father. It should be noted that Rohini Acharya donated a kidney to her father, in December 2022. She said that it was claimed that she took crores of rupees, and a promise of Lok Sabha ticket before donating kidney to her father. “Yesterday, I was abused and told that I am ‘dirty’ and that I gave my father my ‘dirty kidney," she wrote on X. Coming down heavily on her brother Tejashwi, she warned, “To all ladies, if there is a son or brother in your maternal home, then never make the mistake of saving your father — your God-like parent. Tell your brother, the son of that house, to give his kidney or ask one of his Haryanvi friends to donate.” Rohini was referring to Sanjay Yadav - Tejashwi's aide, now at the centre of the feud of Lalu family.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened on Saturday?

On November 14, Rohini took to X and said that she is taking the blame for RJD's poor performance, as per the demands of brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. She also said that she is quitting politics and "disowning" her family. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame," she wrote on X.

Bihar Election Results

Her post came a day after Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD faced a poll debacle in Bihar Elections, with his party only winning 25 seats out of 143 seats contested. Tejashwi Yadav managed to win his seat Raghopur in a nail-biting contest, while his brother Tej Paratp lost his seat in Mahua (though he contested against RJD candidate). Mahagathbandhan had projected Tejashwi as the CM-face in Bihar. The combined tally of Mahagathbandhan is 36, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a thumping victory with a total of 202 seats. The BJP became the single largest party with 89 seats and Nitish Kumar's party made a comeback from 2020 poor performance and got an impressive 85 seats in its kitty.

What were Tej Pratap Yadav's allegations?

Responding to his sister's allegations, Tej Pratap Yadav, said this incident has shaken him to the core and the insult to his sister is unbearable. Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party ahead of the elections. He faced a series of controversies, leading to both political and personal fallout. He was expelled from the RJD after a Facebook post claiming a 12-year relationship with a woman, which his father Lalu Prasad Yadav called irresponsible. Tej Pratap later said his account was hacked and he was being defamed. He has repeatedly alleged that five powerful families conspired to destroy his political and personal life, even claiming that his life is under threat from a group plotting against him. He also blamed Tejashwi Yadav's aide Sanjay Yadav and called him ‘Jaichand’ for destroying the relationship between him and his brother.

Who are Tejashwi's aides at the centre of family feud?

Sanjay Yadav, originally from Haryana and an MBA graduate, joined Lalu's party in 2012 and gradually became part of Tejashwi’s core inner circle. He has become the focal point of the family feud, with both Rohini Acharya and Tej Pratap Yadav blaming him for the party’s electoral setbacks and the growing tensions within the Yadav family. Sanjay Yadav is said to have advised Tejashwi in his speeches, campaigns, and organisational decisions. His importance grew to the point that the RJD nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2024. Another aide, Rameez—of exerting undue pressure, sidelining senior family members, and contributing to the party’s election setbacks. Sanjay has also faced scrutiny in the past, including questioning by the CBI in the land-for-jobs case. His presence in Tejashwi's political machinery is now seen as both a strategic strength and a major source of internal conflict within the Yadav family.

Allegations against Lalu's family by Tej Pratap's wife