/UK to announce ‘most significant’ changes in asylum rules. What could they be?

UK is expected to announce some plans to introduce reforms in its current asylum policies. There would be changes in the immigration rules as well amid surging anti-immigrant sentiment and challenges from right-wing parties. The expected changes in the policy will be unveiled by the ruling Labour government in full on Monday (Nov 17).

As per a report by CNN, the changes are partially modeled on Denmark’s approach, which has one of Europe’s toughest rules for refugees. CNN reported that UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will announce an end to permanent protection for refugees and cuts to living allowances among a series of reforms designed to make Britain less attractive to illegal migrants.

“On Monday, I will announce the most significant changes to our asylum system in modern times," Mahmood said.

