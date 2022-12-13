Iran leadership 'fears own people,' says US after second execution

The United States on Monday (December 12) denounced second execution carried out in Iran over ongoing protests. The US said the latest execution, carried out in public, showed that Iran's clerical regime feared its own people.

"We denounce this draconian treatment in the strongest terms," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"These harsh sentences, and now the first public execution at least, are meant to intimidate Iran's people, they're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," he said.

At the United Nations, spokesman Stephane Dujarric called for a halt to executions, saying "there's no place for capital punishment."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "believed that the circumstances of this were particularly cruel," Dujarric said.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife, and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported.

It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside prison.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the month of September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's morality police over her 'inappropriate' attire. Her custodial death caused an uproar among people across the country that resulted in protests that have even called for the clerical regime to step down.

(With inputs from agencies)

