Iran executes second protester in less than a week; rights group claims 450 killed in protests

For the second time in less than a week, the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed a man linked to the nation's anti-hijab protests.

Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for "waging a war against God".

As per an agency report quoting the Iranian judiciary's news agency Mizan, Rahnavard was "sentenced to death on November 29 for killing two security guards with a knife and wounding four others".

Watch | Report: Over 450 protesters killed in Iran, 63 children lost lives

"Majid Reza Rahnavard was hanged in public in (the holy Shi'ite city of) Mashahd this morning ... he was sentenced to death for 'waging war against God' after stabbing to death two members of security forces," reported Mizan.

On Thursday, another man Mohsen Shekari was executed for injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran. His execution has been widely condemned by rights groups, the United States and its allies.

Rights groups as per Reuters claim that Shekari faced torture in jail and was pressured into making a false confession.

As per a Reuters report, Amnesty International has said that authorities in Iran are seeking the death penalty for 21 people. The organisation has alleged that these people have been convicted in "sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran".

Human rights groups based outside Iran have alleged that more than 450 people have already died in the protests that have erupted following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahasa Amini at the hands of the nation's so-called "morality police". However, authorities claim that the number of deaths during the nationwide protests stands at around 200 and that this figure isn't just protesters who lost their lives but also security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)

