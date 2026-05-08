/Iran launches missile, drone attacks against UAE after 'striking' three US Navy destroyers in Hormuz

Hours after American forces destroyed Iranian attackers "targeting" three US Navy destroyers as they passed through the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on UAE on Friday (May 8). The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense announced that the country’s air defense system is “actively engaging” with the attacks.

The public was advised not to approach, photograph or touch “any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions.”

"The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones," read the alert posted on X by the Ministry of Defense.

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"UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's," read the alert further.

Earlier on Thursday Trump claimed American forces destroyed Iranian attackers targeting three US Navy destroyers as they passed through the Strait of Hormuz, while warning Tehran of harsher retaliation if it refuses to sign a deal soon. “Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

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