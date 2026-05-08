/Trump dismisses Iranian attack on three US warships as 'a trifle,' insists ceasefire still in place

US Presdient Donald Trump on Thursday (May 7) dismissed Iran's attacks on three American warships as "a trifle," and declared that the ceasefire was still in effect. "They trifled with us today. We blew them away. They trifled. I call that a trifle," Trump told reporters during a visit to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations. When asked whether the ceasefire remained active, "Yeah, it is," he said.

Were the US warships damaged?

US Central Command has confirmed that none of the three warships were hit when Iranian forces launched "multiple missiles, drones and small boats". It said American forces "eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible," while adding that CENTCOM "does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces."

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Who's to blame?

While the US blamed Iran for the exchange of fire, Iran's version of events was different. Tehran's military command accused Washington of initiating the exchange of fire, specifically by attacking an Iranian oil tanker and another ship, and said its forces "immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels." Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran would communicate its position to mediator Pakistan after "finalising its views."

The exchange was the most direct military confrontation between the two sides since the ceasefire came into effect on April 8, and it threatens to unravel a truce that has already been strained by the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, continued Israeli operations in Lebanon and competing claims about what the ceasefire does and doesn't cover.

'We'll knock them out a lot harder'

While Trump's public tone was dismissive, his message in a Truth Social post was much sharper. Shortly after the clash, he posted on Truth Social: "We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!"