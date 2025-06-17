Iran-Israel war takes centre stage at G7: Here's what world leaders said

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, formally opened the Group of Seven Summit by telling fellow leaders they're meeting at “one of those turning points in history.”

Carney said the world is “more divided and dangerous” than during past summits and other "hinge moments," citing G7 gatherings after the fall of the Berlin Wall or the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.

While Canada and newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney will try their best to avoid clashes with Trump, the Middle East conflict was the main point of discussion as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered fourth day.

Here's a look at what the world leaders said about the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the Group of Seven leaders share a concern about the risk of escalation between Israel and Iran. Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, Starmer told reporters that the talks will focus on de-escalation. Additionally, Starmer said he will discuss the final stages of the UK-US trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 16) said that Iran was not winning its conflict with Israel and should re-enter negotiations "before it's too late."

"They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," Trump told reporters at a G7 summit in Canada.

He reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, adding, “We’ve always supported Israel and Israel is doing very well here.”



The escalation follows a major Israeli operation that targeted 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities. The strikes killed several nuclear scientists and top Iranian military officials, prompting a series of retaliatory attacks between the two nations.