/Iran has started nuclear programme at different location after war with Israel? Here's what Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (June 4) that Iran had not agreed to inspection of its nuclear program or even to give up enriching uranium. Referring to the reports about Air Force One, en route to New Jersey, Trump said Tehran's nuclear programme had been set back permanently after the Israel-Iran war, but the Islamic Republic could start it at a different location.

"I would say it's set back permanently," Trump said as he travelled to New Jersey after an Independence Day celebration at the White House. "I would think they'd have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem."

‘Take it or leave it’ tariff letters

Trump also said that he has signed letters to 12 countries describing various tariff levels they would face on goods they export to the US. He said that the letters with a “take it or leave it” offer will be sent to the countries on Monday (July 7). Trump rejected the request to name the countries that are expected to receive the letters. He said he would make the names public on Monday only.

Earlier, Trump had told reporters on Thursday (July 3) that the first batch of the letters would be dispatched on Friday (July 4), only on the national holiday in the US. But the date has now shifted.