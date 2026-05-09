/Iran has capabilities to sustain US naval blockade in Hormuz for months: Report

When the war between United States and Iran began, it was believed that the West Asian nation would not be able to sustain for a long period of time. US president Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth also continuously speak about how they have crippled Tehran with attacks, however, a new report has a completely different finding.

A confidential CIA assessment shared with American policymakers reveals that Iran could sustain the ongoing US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz for at least three to four months before facing severe economic pressure, reported the Washington Post.

Iran's 70 per cent of its prewar missile stockpile is intact

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The report is contradictory to Trump's claims that Iran's military and economy are close to collapse. Notably, Iran still has nearly 70 per cent of its prewar missile stockpile and around 75 per cent of its mobile missile launchers, reported the Post, citing a US official.

After the naval blockade was imposed by US in the strait of Hormuz about a month ago, Trump and top officials in his administration believed it would create an immediate crisis for Iran’s oil sector and Tehran would be forced to negotiate.

“If they don’t get their oil moving, their whole oil infrastructure is going to explode,” Trump had told reporters after the naval blockade. The plan, however, failed.

Iran building up capabilities fast

Also on Wednesday Trump said that Iran's missile capabilities had been “mostly decimated.”

“They have probably 18, 19 per cent, but not a lot by comparison to what they had,” he said during Oval Office remarks.