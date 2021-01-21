Iran hails end of 'tyrant' Trump's regime

Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday welcomed what he called was end to 'tyrant' Donald Trump's rule. Rouhani said that the ball was "in America's court" in order to return to landmark nuclear deal. On Wednesday, Joe Biden took oath to become 46th President of the United States of America. Biden has showed a willingness to engage with Iran again. Donald Trump had taken America out of the landmark nuclear deal struck with Iran by USA and other global powers.

Rouhani labelled Trump "someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world". Former US President Donald Trump had adopted the strategy of "maximum pressure" against Iran.



The sanctions targeted Iran's vital oil sales and international banking ties, plunging its economy into a deep recession.

Click here for LIVE updates

Biden was vice-president under Barack Obama when nuclear deal with Iran was struck. The deal imposed clear limits on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions. Since 2019, Tehran has suspended its compliance with most of the limits set by the agreement in response to Washington's abandonment of the deal under Obama.

Rouhani said Trump's political career had "died ... but the JCPOA is alive," referring to the agreement's official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"He did all he could to destroy the JCPOA but could not.

"We expect (the Biden administration) to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years," he added.

Biden's pick for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said at a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday that Trump's policies had made Iran "more dangerous".

Blinken confirmed Biden's desire for Washington to return to the nuclear agreement, but said that was conditional on Tehran's return to strict compliance with its commitments.

(With AFP inputs)