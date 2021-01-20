US Inauguration Day 2021 Live: Inaugural ceremony gets underway, Biden to be soon sworn in

Biden on stage Photograph: AFP
Jan 20, 2021, 09.57 PM
Inaugural ceremony gets underway
Inauguration attendees take their seats.
Amy Klobuchar, the incoming Democratic chairwoman of the Senate rules committee, kicks off the ceremony by welcoming everyone to this historic event.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.51 PM
Biden arrives on the platform, and the formal ceremony begins.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.44 PM
Harris arrives on Capitol platform
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have arrived on the Capitol platform for the inauguration.
Harris will be sworn in as the vice-president by Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first woman of colour on the court.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.42 PM
Jan 20, 2021, 09.32 PM
Meanwhile, Trump just landed in Florida
The outgoing president, Donald Trump, and the first lady have just landed in Florida.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.25 PM
Former presidents and former first ladies in attendance are now being introduced at the inauguration.
Bill and Hillary Clinton were introduced first, followed by George W and Laura Bush and Barack and Michelle Obama.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.21 PM
The countdown has begun!
Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president in the next few minutes.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.12 PM
False alarm!
The Supreme Court did receive a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, but the building was not evacuated.
Jan 20, 2021, 09.03 PM
Harris has also arrived at the US Capitol
Jan 20, 2021, 08.59 PM
Biden arrives at the US Capitol
Biden's motorcade has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of his inauguration.
Biden is expected to take the oath of office outside the building at noon ET.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.57 PM
Supreme Court being evacuated for bomb threat
There is a bomb threat at the Supreme Court. It is now being evacuated.
The Supreme Court building sits across the street from the US Capitol, where President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.50 PM
Kamala Harris's niece plays it cool.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.49 PM
Biden heads to Capitol
He'll be sworn in as the US president in next few minutes.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.44 PM
Obamas and Clintons have arrived
Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have arrived at the US Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration.
Their arrival was followed by former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shortly after.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.33 PM
Lady Gaga is here!
Before her scheduled performance of the National Anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Lady Gaga took a moment to share a prayer for peace.
"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," she wrote alongside a selfie taken from the US Capitol building which faced a violent act of intrusion this month.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.26 PM
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Washington
She is going to perform at the inauguration.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.25 PM
'This is your time'
Former US president Barack Obama congratulates his friend with a beautiful picture.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.13 PM
Celebrity line up at the ceremony
A bevvy of stars of all stripes is set to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Tom Hanks.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.08 PM
Kamala Harris wearing Black designers
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to CNN.
Christopher is a young Black designer, from Baton Rouge, and lives in New York City. Sergio is a Black designer from South Carolina.
The Second Gentleman is wearing a Ralph Lauren suit.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.03 PM
Bidens attend mass with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders
Biden attended a mass at St Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, accompanied by Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress in a symbol of unity ahead of his inauguration.
The future 46th President of the United States was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and House leader Kevin McCarthy.
Jan 20, 2021, 08.00 PM
Mike Pompeo tweets
"It has been an honor to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State. Today, as I step down from this role as our nation’s top diplomat, I am proud of what we achieved — and I promise to never stop fighting for America #AmericaFirst"
Jan 20, 2021, 07.58 PM
'A new day in America'
Moments after Trump departed Washington, Biden’s Twitter account shared this message: “It’s a new day in America.”
Jan 20, 2021, 07.47 PM
Trump left a letter for Joe Biden, spokesman says
President Trump did leave a note for his successor, Joe Biden, according to a spokesperson.
The contents of the note weren't immediately clear.
Melania Trump also left a "short note of welcome" for Jill Biden.
This is a tradition going back through Reagan.
Jan 20, 2021, 07.38 PM
Trump snubs Biden
Trump did not mention Biden by name in his final speech as the president.
In his short, unscripted remarks, Trump thanked his family and vowed to "always fight."
While he wished the next administration "great luck," but he did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name.
In his last words before getting on the plane, Trump said: "Have a good life, we will see you soon."
Jan 20, 2021, 07.24 PM
Biden arrives for church service
Joe Biden, who will become only the second Catholic president, is attending a service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, ahead of his Inauguration.
Biden will be joined by all four congressional leaders -- including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
Since 1933, seven presidents – Presidents Franklin D Roosevelt, Truman, Reagan, George HW Bush, George W Bush, Obama and Trump – attended morning services at St John’s ahead of their public inaugurations, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.
Jan 20, 2021, 07.19 PM
Trump addresses supporters in departure speech
Trump said his administration had ‘left it all on the field’, and will not be saying to themselves they could have worked harder. He concluded his address by saying “You are amazing people and this is a great great country it is an honor and privilege to have been your president,” while the crowd chanted “Thank you Trump.”
He recognised his children, saying, “People have no idea how hard this family worked. They could have had a much easier life, but they just, they did a fantastic job.”
He also recognised his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, before calling up first lady Melania Trump to make brief remarks.
He called the first lady a “woman of great grace and beauty and dignity," and said she was “so popular with the people."
Jan 20, 2021, 07.15 PM
Melania Trump is overwhelmed!
First lady Melania Trump spoke at President Trump's final farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before they leave for Florida.
"Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families. And God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you," she said.
Jan 20, 2021, 07.14 PM
"What else has to be said. What we have done is amazing by any standard. We rebuild the US military, we created a new force called Space Force, we were not a regular administration. We took care of the vets, the vets gave an approval rating of 91%, highest than ever before. We picked up the bill, they can go out and see the doctor the time they liked.
"Our vets are happy, our people are happy, our military is happy. The job numbers are incredible. If we were not hit by pandemic we would have had numbers that nobody would have ever seen before. Even now, we built it twice. The stock market is substantially higher than the highest point before the pandemic. You're gonna see incredible number start coming in, if things are left. Remember us when you see these things happening. I am looking at elements of our economy that is a rocket chip up. As bad as the pandemic was, we were hit so hard, places that thought they got away they didn't, they are suffering now. We got the vaccine developed in 9 months not 9 years or 5 years. It is a medical miracle. You should start to see really good numbers in next few months."
Jan 20, 2021, 07.09 PM
Trump says it was a "great honour" to serve as the US president in parting remarks to reporters.
After he walked out of the White House, President Trump told reporters it was a "great honour" to serve as 45th president of the United States.
He said it has been the "honour of a lifetime" and that he just wanted to walk over and say goodbye.
He added he hoped it would not be a long goodbye.
“It seemed the President was trying to take this in and say one final goodbye here,” Diamond said.
This has been an incredible 4 years. We have accomplished so much. I want to thank my family and my friends. People have no idea how much the family worked, they wcould have had an easier life but they chose the other way. Our first lady has been a women of great grace, dignity and beauty and so popular with the people.
Jan 20, 2021, 07.07 PM
21 gun salute as Donald Trump takes the stage for a final speech at JBA
Jan 20, 2021, 07.05 PM
Trump reaches Joint Base Andrews
Trump told reporters gathered on the White House South Lawn it was a "great honour" and an "honour of a lifetime" and that he just wanted to walk over and say "goodbye.” He added that hopefully, it would not be a long goodbye.
Jan 20, 2021, 06.44 PM
Trump departs White House for the last time as president
He is now en route Joint Base Andrews.
Jan 20, 2021, 06.42 PM
Joe Biden will take these decisions on very first day in office
Biden plans to get straight to work on the first day of his presidency. He is slated to take 17 decisions that will reverse those taken by Donald Trump. These include revoking ban on travel to US from six Muslim-majority countries, rejoining the WHO and more.
Have a look at the major decisions Biden plans to take.
Jan 20, 2021, 06.29 PM
Trump to leave White House in next few minutes
We are expecting Donald Trump to depart the White House and head for Joint Base Andrews within the next half hour for his “sendoff ceremony”.
Jan 20, 2021, 06.06 PM
Biden will issue order to dissolve Trump's '1776 commission'
The Biden team has announced it would dismantle Trump’s 1776 commission -- a panel stood up by President Donald Trump as a rebuttal to schools applying a more accurate history curriculum around slavery in the US.
The commission had been formed as an apparent counter to The New York Times’ 1619 Project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning project aimed at teaching American students about slavery that Trump, speaking last fall, had called “toxic propaganda.”
Jan 20, 2021, 06.00 PM
Meanwhile, world leaders are welcoming US transfer of power to Biden
Political leaders across the globe are looking forward to the historic transfer of power in the United States -- where Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president after four turbulent years under Donald Trump | SEE PICS
Jan 20, 2021, 05.58 PM
Russia says better ties with US up to Biden
The Kremlin said Wednesday that any improvement in Moscow's tense relationship with Washington would depend on Joe Biden when he enters the White House.
The United States recently blamed Kremlin-backed hackers for a massive cyberattack that breached government institutions, adding to a long list of grievances plaguing ties between the former Cold War rivals.
"Russia will live as it has lived for hundreds of years: seeking good relations with the United States," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Whether or not Washington works towards achieving the same goal "will depend on Mr Biden and his team," Peskov added.
Jan 20, 2021, 05.32 PM
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks of relief
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has spoken of her relief at the end of the Trump administration.
"The relief that many of us are feeling about the change of administration in Washington should not blind us to the fact that, although Donald Trump’s presidency may be history in just a few hours, his movement will not. More than 70 million Americans voted for him in the election. Just a few days ago, several hundred of them stormed the Capitol in Washington, the heart of American democracy.
"That is what happens when words incite action. That is what happens when hate speech and fake news spread like wildfire through digital media. They become a danger to democracy.
"Last August, several hundred right-wing extremists tried to storm the Reichstag building in Berlin. It is only thanks to the courage and vigilance of a handful of police officers that they were not successful. And we remember Jo Cox, the British Labour Member of Parliament who was murdered by a right-wing extremist in June 2016, during the torrid days leading up to the Brexit referendum. A deed which still makes us shudder today.
"We must impose democratic limits on the untrammelled and uncontrolled political power of the internet giants. We want the platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work. We cannot accept a situation where decisions that have a wide-ranging impact on our democracy are being made by computer programs without any human supervision."
Von der Leyen went on to say that while it may have been right for Twitter to switch off Donald Trump’s account, “such serious interference with freedom of expression should be based on laws and not on company rules.”
Jan 20, 2021, 05.22 PM
Creating history -- in blazers and sneakers
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.
Harris will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president on Wednesday.
Emerging as a woman of conviction and dedicated towards her work, Harris makes sure her approachable personality is reflected through her attire, several US media outlets reported.
Her no-nonsense wardrobe often features sharp blazers, skinny pants, pearls and Converse sneakers.
Harris' fashion sense dates back to the days when she was a lawyer in San Francisco. She had a big collection of sharp blazers in neutral tones along with accessories like boldly patterned scarves, colourful Converse or the jangly bangles she wears alongside a Cartier watch, the report said.
Harris has always maintained a simple yet graceful look, whether it is her debut as the vice presidential candidate or her victory speech when the Democrats won the November 3 presidential election.
Daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is giving fashion goals to women who want to look stylish yet comfortable in what they wear.
She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue's February issue in her signature style.
Jan 20, 2021, 05.10 PM
What we know so far about Biden's inaugural address today
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation.
The magnitude of the message Biden is going to deliver on the steps of the US Capitol during his inaugural address today is almost immeasurable.
He must be steadily crafting the speech since the day after he delivered a victory address in Wilmington, Delaware, aides say. But in those passing 72 days, Biden's burden has grown even heavier, with the outgoing president's, Donald Trump, histroinics and relentless falsehoods complicating the already-challenging task of unifying a divided nation.
According to CNN, Mike Donilon, a longtime advisor to Biden who will join him in the West Wing, is overseeing the speechwriting process along with Vinay Reddy, Biden's chief speechwriter.
Jon Meacham, the historian and presidential biographer, is also helping shape the inaugural address, which will be delivered as the opening mark of perhaps the most challenging presidency since Franklin Roosevelt.
It is expected to be about 20 minutes in length -- which follows a pattern of inaugural addresses from recent presidents. Four years ago, Trump spoke for 15 minutes, while Barack Obama's speech in 2009 was about 18 minutes.
Jan 20, 2021, 04.19 PM
"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said. "I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany," he added.
Steinmeier said it was a "good day for democracy".
Jan 20, 2021, 03.52 PM
As America gears to welcome its 46th President, Joe Biden with a glittering ceremony, several stars will be part of the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. The event will see actors, musician and even TikTok stars participated in a long day of virtual programming.
Jan 20, 2021, 03.26 PM
Europe has a friend in the White House, says European Parliament by Ursula von der Leyen.
"President Trump may be history in a few hours, but his supporters remain. More than 70 million Americans voted for Trump in the election," she said.
"A few hundred of them stormed the Capitol in Washington, the heart of American democracy, just a few days ago, Ursula von der Leyen said, adding, "And this really is what it looks like when words put into deeds, when hate speech and fake news become a real danger to democracy."
Jan 20, 2021, 02.45 PM
Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among the beneficiaries of Donald Trump's wave of pardons in his last day in office on Wednesday.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Carter Jr., appeared to support Trump on the campaign trail ahead of Trump's reelection bid when Carter said he backed Trump's criminal justice reform program and economic plan for African Americans.
Carter, whose 2016 single "No Problem" won the Best Rap Performance Grammy, pleaded guilty last month to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when his chartered jet landed in Miami in December 2019. He faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Black, 23, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison for making a false statement to buy a firearm, and released the album "Bill Israel" from behind bars.
Black had pleaded guilty in August 2019, and three months later was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. He was seeking compassionate release and his commutation was supported by religious leaders, other rappers and athletes.
Jan 20, 2021, 02.00 PM
As US President departs from the White House, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said "a tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign".
"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world."
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
Jan 20, 2021, 01.48 PM
Trump said he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Inc's rival unit.
Anthony Levandowski, 40, was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in March. He was not in custody but a judge had said he could enter custody once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.
The White House said Levandowski had "paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good."
Jan 20, 2021, 01.24 PM
At 78, Joe Biden to become the oldest US president to take oath
Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942 and moved to Delaware as a child.
At age 29, Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.45 PM
Biden to declassify report on assassination of Jamal Khashoggi
Trump had refrained from taking harsh measures against Saudi Arabia after reports emerged Khashoggi's body was dismembered in the Kingdom's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.44 PM
Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige speak out against police brutality in powerful video
The video highlights individuals including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean, and others who have died at the hands of the police.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.03 PM
Melania Trump’s legacy: Missteps, mystery and, in the end, absence
Described by White House officials as in a state of shock after the election, Melania Trump joined with her husband in insisting that he had actually won.
Jan 20, 2021, 11.35 AM
Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family: Report
White House officials had argued to Trump that he should not pardon himself or his family because it might look like they are guilty of crimes, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.52 AM
Country singer Garth Brooks jokes at being the 'only Republican' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration
On a zoom call announcing the news, Brooks told reporters that he found the recent violence that broke out at the US Capitol on January 6 to be "disturbing and sad."
Interestingly, Brooks had also performed at Barack Obama’s 2008 swearing-in ceremony.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.48 AM
Biden's cabinet pick Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China," but added, "I disagree very much with the way he went about it in a number of areas."
In a farewell address Tuesday, the outgoing president defended his record, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on Washington's communist rival.
"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump said, according to excerpts released by the White House.
But he in fact consistently acted unilaterally, while both retreating from and crippling the World Trade Organization, which enforces global commerce rules.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.36 AM
Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Biden tweets as Washington prepares to welcome the new president.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.23 AM
In Pics: Trump spends last working day at White House
US President Donald Trump bestowed a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday, acknowledging the Gulf state's normalisation of ties with Israel on his last full day in office.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.22 AM
Joe Biden gives tearful goodbye to Delaware while honouring late son Beau
Tears rolled down Biden's cheeks at a farewell ceremony in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where he paid tribute to his late son Beau, a rising politician who died of brain cancer in 2015 aged 46.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM
12 US National Guard troops pulled from inauguration after far-right probe
Two of the 12 were removed from duty for making "inappropriate comments or texts," said National Guard Commander General Daniel Hokanson.
The actions against the 12 came amid concerns that the far-right extremists who took a part in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 have associates or sympathisers in the US military.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM
In farewell address, Trump touts new beginning for 'Make America Great Again'
Trump touted his administration's accomplishments stating that his main focus was on the federal vaccine program and his handling of the pandemic.
"When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed, and more will quickly follow. They said it couldn't be done but we did it. They call it a "medical miracle," and that's what they're calling it right now: a "medical miracle," Trump said.