Iran football star Ali Karimi put under travel ban, reveal leaked documents

Former Iranian football player Ali Karimi, his wife and her family have been subjected to a travel ban during the recent anti-government protests, leaked documents acquired by the BBC have shown.

The publication stated that Karimi was invited by an Iranian agent and received serious warnings before the ban was imposed. Karimi was one of the first influential personalities in the country to stand up in protest after the death of a Kurdish-origin woman named Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of the morality police.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard's intelligence unit in a letter marked 'top secret' and dated October 24, 2022, informed Tehran's prosecutor that "Karimi's recent activities were instigated by his wife Sahar Davari and her family".

Notably, Davari's father, Gholamali Davari had been executed in the late 1980s on charges of being a member of the Communist Tudeh Party. The documents claimed that Karimi's in-laws, on his behalf wanted to sell his mansion in Lavasan to emigrate permanently.

Subsequently, the Revolutionary Guard asked for a travel ban on Karimi, Davari, her mother, step-father, brother and sister.

Karimi said the authorities had ramped up surveillance on him and his family as well as friends.

"My friend was interrogated three or four times in the notorious Evin prison. One of them needed both a deposit bail and a guarantor to be able to leave Iran," he told BBC Persian.

As for selling the mansion, Karim refuted the claims and said, "Security forces raided the place and brutally beat up the janitor. My neighbours tell me lights are on some nights and plain-clothes agents are seen going in and out."

Karimi made his international debut for Iran in 1998 at the age of 19 and went on to make 127 career appearances. He represented the country at four Asian Games as well as the 2006 FIFA World Cup. However, despite giving his all for the country, Karimi and his family have been forced to move out to the UAE to an undisclosed location. If he returns, the ban would mean he would not be able to leave the country. Ali Daei faced similar situation Notably, Karimi is not the only Iranian footballer to have been at the receiving end from the authorities. Last year, legendary footballer Ali Daei claimed that his wife and daughter were not allowed to travel out of the country after a flight carrying them was re-routed.

Previously, reports emerged that Daei's two shops situated in Tehran's fashionable north were shut down, following a judicial order. Daei has been a vocal supporter of the Iranian anti-government protests that have been going on.

"I have received numerous threats against myself and my family in recent months and days from some organisations, medias and unknown individuals," said Daei in an Instagram post.

"I was taught humanity, honour, patriotism and freedom...What do you want to achieve with such threats?" he added.

According to human rights groups, the protests that started last year have led to the death of 530 protesters, including 70 children.

