Iran executes three women, including former child bride; Amnesty slams authorities

According to reports, Iran has executed three women for murdering their husbands one of whom was a former child bride who had killed her husband a few years ago.

Iran's human rights group said the former child bride named Soheila Abadi was hanged after being convicted. She had married the man ten years ago when she was 15.

Also Read: Iran claims to detain individuals involved in sabotage plans linked to Israel

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Iranian authorities of embarking on an "execution spree" while informing that 251 people were killed between January and June this year and warned that if it continued then they will soon surpass 314 executions recorded last year.

Watch: Rate of execution increases in Iran

The rights group said among the 146 people executed for murder this year, their trials were "unfair" while 86 were executed for drugs-related offences which according to international law should not incur the death penalty.

"During the first six months of 2022, the Iranian authorities executed at least one person a day on average," Amnesty International said.

The group claimed Iranian authorities have carried out mass executions across the country as officials in Raja’i Shahr prison have executed five people each week on average while carrying out ten executions in some weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE