Iran claims to detain individuals involved in sabotage plans linked to Israel

Iran said on Saturday that its security services have apprehended a network of Israeli spies before they could engage in sabotage and "terrorist actions," according to state television. The declaration was made by Iran's intelligence ministry while tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme with archrival Israel were rising.

In a statement broadcast by state media, the ministry claimed that "this network's members were in contact with (Israel's) Mossad espionage agency through a neighbouring country and entered Iran from (Iraq's) Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives." Israeli authorities had no quick comments.

Iran frequently accuses its adversaries and rivals overseas, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United States, of attempting to destabilise the nation. The number of those detained and their nationalities were not disclosed by the Intelligence ministry. Without going into further detail, the network's statement said that it planned "acts of sabotage and unprecedented terrorist operations in sensitive locations."

Also Read: Ukrainian port of Odessa hit by explosions hours after grain deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden jointly vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons earlier this month. Tehran claims its nuclear programme is non-militaristic and denies wanting to develop nuclear weapons.

(with inputs from agencies)