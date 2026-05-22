/Iran has destroyed US Reaper drones worth nearly $1 billion in war: Report

The Iran war has not only caused substantial damage to Tehran in terms of military infrastructure but US military too have suffered damages. According to reports, America has lost two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones since the war began, which is a loss of nearly $1 billion.

The Bloomberg report that cites a source with direct knowledge of the matter says," Many of the strike drones were downed mid-flight by Iranian fire but some were destroyed on the ground in missile strikes, or in accidents."

The US has lost as many as 30 Reapers, with the total including drones that were damaged and written off later. This puts the total loss at nearly $1 billion that represents 20% of the Pentagon’s prewar inventory for the unmanned system, reported the media house.

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A Congressional Research Service report earlier this month too had said that US lost 24 Reapers in Iranian attacks. It also said that at least 42 US military aircraft have been lost or damaged during the Iran war.

How much the Reapers cost and their attack capabilities?

Each Reaper cost the US state exchequer about $30 million

They are equipped with high-powered sensors, including cameras

Reapers are capable of carrying weapons like Hellfire missiles or Joint-Direct Attack Munition guided bombs

However, they are no longer manufactured for US forces

The war began after US and Israel launched a joint air strike on Iran on Feb. 28, killing its supreme leader Ayahtollah Ali khemenei and other top leaders.