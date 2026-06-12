/Iran condemns US strike that killed three Indian sailors; International Maritime Organisation for investigation

Iran on Friday strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz that left at least three Indian nationals dead, accusing the United States of endangering international shipping and maritime safety.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the incident as an act of "armed robbery and State piracy" and extended condolences to the families of the deceased sailors.

In a post on X, Baghaei said, "The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government."

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"The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation," the post added.

The remarks came after Wednesday's attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, which was carrying 24 Indian crew members.

Earlier, India strongly condemned the strike on the commercial vessel off the coast of Oman and summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks to register its protest.

The Ministry of External Affairs handed over a demarche to Meeks during a meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi. The move followed the attack on the tanker, which left several crew members affected and triggered diplomatic concerns over the safety of Indian nationals working in international waters.

IMO condemns the attack

The International Maritime Organisation also condemned the strike on MT Settebello and called for accountability over the incident.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez expressed deep concern over the attack and its impact on civilian shipping.

“I strongly condemn any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping. This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three seafarers who lost their lives and with all those awaiting news of the crew members.”

He stressed that the safety of seafarers and freedom of navigation must remain protected under international law.

“All actions affecting international shipping must fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea. The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount,” he said.

The IMO said it was closely monitoring the situation and called for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.