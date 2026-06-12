/Google's latest AI investment isn't in software, it's in construction workers: Here's why it's investing in blue-collar workers

When people think about artificial intelligence, they often imagine software engineers, data scientists and computer programmers. But according to Google and other technology giants, the future of AI depends just as much on plumbers, electricians, welders and construction workers.

Google has announced a $50 million investment in skilled-trades training programmes across the United States. The initiative aims to prepare workers for jobs that are becoming increasingly important as companies race to build the infrastructure needed to support artificial intelligence.

The announcement comes just days after Meta unveiled a $250 million programme focused on training workers for data centre construction jobs. Together, the investments highlight a growing reality: the AI boom is creating demand far beyond Silicon Valley.

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Why AI companies suddenly need blue-collar workers

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has triggered a global race to build data centres, power facilities and digital infrastructure. Every advanced AI model requires enormous computing power. Behind every chatbot, AI assistant or image generator sits a vast network of servers operating inside large data centres.

Building those facilities requires much more than software. Electricians are needed to install and maintain power systems. Plumbers and pipe fitters help build cooling systems that prevent servers from overheating. Welders and construction workers are required to construct the buildings themselves.

Without these workers, many AI projects simply cannot move forward.

As Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted while announcing the programme, skilled trades will play a critical role in building the infrastructure needed for the next generation of technology.

A worker shortage is becoming a major problem. The construction industry is already struggling to find enough workers.

According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the United States construction sector will need around 349,000 additional workers this year to meet demand. That demand is being fuelled by several trends at once, including AI data centre construction, energy projects, semiconductor manufacturing and broader infrastructure development. Industry experts say the shortage has become one of the biggest obstacles to future growth.

"The constraint on growth isn't hiring more engineers. It's building physical infrastructure," Tulane University business professor Rob Lalka said while discussing the issue. His comments highlight an important shift in the AI conversation. While much attention remains focused on software development, the physical systems that power AI are becoming equally important.

What jobs will Google's programme support?

Google says the funding will support training programmes focused on occupations critical to AI and energy infrastructure. These include electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters, welders, construction workers and other skilled trades. Some partnerships with training organisations are already underway, according to the company. The goal is to help create a larger workforce capable of supporting the growing number of data centres and energy projects being developed across the country.

For many workers, these jobs offer an alternative pathway into the technology economy without requiring a university degree in computer science.

Why data centres are driving demand

The AI industry is currently investing hundreds of billions of dollars in new infrastructure. Companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and OpenAI are expanding data centre capacity to support increasingly powerful AI systems. Modern AI models require huge amounts of computing power for both training and daily operations. That means companies must continue building new facilities equipped with advanced chips, networking equipment and cooling systems.

Each new data centre creates demand for skilled trades workers long before software engineers begin using the infrastructure. This is one reason why technology companies are becoming more directly involved in workforce training programmes.

Meta, Microsoft and Oracle are making similar moves

Google is not alone. Meta recently announced a $250 million programme aimed at preparing workers for data centre construction projects. Earlier this year, Microsoft and Oracle also expanded workforce initiatives focused on supporting AI infrastructure growth. The growing number of programmes suggests that labour shortages are becoming a concern across the technology sector. Companies appear increasingly aware that future AI growth may depend not only on breakthroughs in software but also on having enough people available to build and maintain physical infrastructure.

The AI boom is creating new opportunities