/Iran claims to destroy US ship carrying ammunition in Indian Ocean amid another warning by Trump

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said it has hit American vessel in the Indian Ocean, carrying ammunition and refuelling tankers. This was part of its fifth wave of Operation True Promise 4 targeting American vessels across the region. The IRGC in a statement released on Sunday (March 1) said the American naval base in the Abdullah Al-Mubarak region of Kuwait was struck by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones.

“In the fifth wave of Operation True Promise 4 in the Indian Ocean, the MSP vessel, on an ammunition-carrying mission for American vessels, was hit at the Jabel Ali anchorage by four drones and has been completely put out of service following successive damage and explosions," said the IRGC in a statement.

According to IRGC, the vessel was MST-class combat support ship carrying fuel for American vessels in the Indian Ocean. They also claimed that the ship was completely disabled and damaged in the explosions at the Jebel Ali anchorage.

“Also, the MST-class combat support ship, on a mission as a refuelling tanker for American vessels in the Indian Ocean region, was hit by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles,” the IRGC said.

“The fighters of the Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, following the fighters of the aerospace field, will keep the gates of hell open to the enemy units,” it added.

Trump issues another threat to Iran

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 1) issued yet another threat to Iran after confirming the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump's reaction came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of the supreme leader.

Trump in a post on Truth Social said that if Iran resorts to retaliatory attacks, they will be met with a “force never seen before.” “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”