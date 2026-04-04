/Iran claims 30 universities hit in US Israeli strikes since war started

Us-Israeli strikes have targeted not only several Iranian infrastructure, including the Bushehr nuclear plant but also many of its universities as claimed by Tehran. According to Iran’s science minister, more than 30 universities across Iran have been hit since the war broke out in late February.

“To date, more than 30 universities have been directly targeted,” Hossein Simai Sarraf told reporters during a visit to the Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran, reported news agency AFP.

The University of Science and Technology in northern Tehran, was targeted in US-Israeli strike which caused damage to buildings but resulted in no casualties, said Iranian Authorities.

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Just after the Science and Technology university was hit Iran issued warning to the US.

In a statement released on Sunday (March 29) the IRGC said, “If the US government wants its universities in the region to be free from retaliation… it must condemn the bombing of the universities in an official statement by 12 noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time."

“We advise all employees, professors, and students of American universities in the region and residents of their surrounding areas stay a kilometer away from campuses," the statement further added.

Notably, American universities operate campuses across the Gulf region that could be under threat of Iranian attacks.

US universities in war zone

The number of American students studying at universities in Arab countries in 2023 and 2024 was 3,216, according to data shared by the Institute of International Education. The maximum number of students were enrolled in Morocco 1,223, while United Arab Emirates and Jordan were at second and third spot with 1,072 and 484 students, respectively.