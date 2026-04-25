US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 25) said Iranian negotiators could call Washington "anytime they want" after he cancelled a trip by his envoys to peace talks in Pakistan. He also confirmed that calling off the visit did not automatically mean that war with Iran would resume despite the setback in peace efforts.

Asked whether the cancellation meant he would restart the war, Trump told Axios: "No. It doesn't mean that. We haven't thought about it yet."

The US president also claimed that “there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’ in the Islamic Republic", leading to confusion about who is in charge in Tehran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards; they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!," Trump said on Truth Social.

The cancellation of American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's trip to Pakistan came at the last moment, minutes after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan after wrapping up a diplomatic visit to Islamabad ahead of the expected arrival of the US delegation.

Before departing Islamabad, Araghchi met Field Marshal Asim Munir, a key figure in the mediation effort, as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Araghchi, according to an Iranian statement, thanked Pakistan for its efforts but "explained our country's principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against Iran".

Pakistan’s Dar posted on social media that the meeting with the Iranian delegation lasted around two hours and that Pakistan emphasised "the importance of dialogue and diplomacy".

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei earlier in the day clarified Tehran’s position, saying, “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran’s observations will be conveyed to Pakistan.”

Stating the purpose of the visit, he added, “We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation and good offices for ending the American-imposed war of aggression and restoring peace in our region,” Baqaei posted on X.

The meeting between the two warring sides, who have publicly voiced differences, rested on Pakistan’s ability to convince Iran to make concessions to Trump’s demands, which Tehran has already described as excessive after the collapse of the first round of Islamabad talks.

The first round of talks, led by US Vice President JD Vance and attended by Witkoff and Kushner, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led Tehran’s delegation, collapsed after Iran objected to Washington’s insistence on maintaining sanctions and naval restrictions during negotiations.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)