/US' flip flop, Iran's refusal to sit for negotiations turning frustrating for Pakistan?

After Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said on Friday (April 24) that Steve Witkoff, a U.S. special envoy, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, will be travelling to Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday for negotiations, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social today to announce that the plan is no more in place.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” wrote Trump.

“Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none!”, Trump further added.

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On the other hand Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Pakistan, where he held a meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also participated alongside the Prime Minister.

After the meeting got over, Araghchi took to X to write, "Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value."

"Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote further.

Pakistan's peace effort is turning frustrating for it?

The second round of talks, after the ceasefire ended on Wednesday (April 22) has failed to take shape. Iran has often blamed the US for not showing any seriousness in negotiation and has not committed to direct talks with the US.

However, the United States till recently was saying that the talks will be held and it is sending Steve Witkoff, a U.S. special envoy, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, to Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday. But at the last moment Trump announced the cancellation of the trip.