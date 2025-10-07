Investigation ongoing after fire engulfs home of South Carolina judge; three family members admitted to hospital. Here's what we know so far

The fire severely damaged a South Carolina judge's beach home, injuring her family. No evidence suggests arson, though she was recently subjected to death threats
The cause of the massive fire that devastated the beachfront home of South Carolina Circuit court judge Diane Goodstein remains under investigation. Authorities confirmed on Monday (October 6) that there's no indication the fire was intentionally started. The blaze broke out on Saturday (October 4) at Goodstein's luxury three-story home in Colleton County's gated Edisto Beach community, leaving three of her family members hospitalised, including her husband, Arnold Goodstein, a former state senator. However, the judge, aged 69, was away walking her dogs when the fire occurred.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said that the investigation is still ongoing and no official cause has been determined. “There’s currently no evidence to suggest arson or a pre-fire explosion,” Mark Keel, chief of SLED was quoted as saying. Further details about the fire remain undisclosed. Among those injured were Arnold Goodstein and their son, Arnold Goodstein II, both of whom reportedly jumped from the home to escape the flames. According to reports, the judge had recently been the target of death threats.
Chief Justice John Kittredge noted that the fire appeared to be linked to an explosion. Goodstein’s recent rulings, including a controversial injunction against releasing voter data to the US Department of Justice, had attracted criticism. The ruling, which blocked the release of state voter files to the Trump administration, was later overturned by South Carolina’s Supreme Court. The judge’s situation has raised suspicions of politically motivated violence, particularly given the broader context of rising threats against public figures in the US. This includes the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September and shootings targeting other political figures.
Recent violence against judges and public officials, including a firebombing at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence, has sparked concern across the political spectrum. In response, over 150 judges issued a joint statement to Attorney General Pam Bondi, warning about growing attacks aimed at intimidating the judiciary.
Nancy Gertner, a former judge, emphasised the increasing anxiety among judges about their safety, attributing some of the violence to rhetoric from political leaders. Public figures across the political divide have condemned the surge in politically motivated violence. A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) highlighted an uptick in leftwing terrorism incidents, though it cautioned that attacks by both the far-right and jihadist groups remain a significant threat. This year marks the first time in decades that left-wing attacks have surpassed those of the far-right in the US, although far-right violence could resurge.