/Egypt’s Khaled El-Enany elected as first Arab to lead UNESCO as Director-General. Who is he?

Khaled El-Anany, Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, has been elected as the next Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This historic appointment marks the first time an Arab has led the global organisation since its creation in 1945. El-Anany takes over from Audrey Azoulay, France’s representative, who served for two terms (2017-2025). The Egyptian official triumphed in the election, winning by a landslide with 55 out of 58 votes. His main rival, Firmin Edouard Matoko from the Congo, was defeated, and the United States abstained from voting during the Executive Board session held in Paris.

His candidacy enjoyed widespread support, especially from the Arab League and the African Union, as well as other international stakeholders. El-Anany’s victory is seen as a significant achievement for Arab representation in global institutions. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sissi praised the appointment, emphasizing that it reflects Egypt’s cultural influence and the global community’s faith in the country’s talents and expertise. El Sissi expressed confidence in El-Anany’s ability to foster international cooperation and preserve humanity’s cultural heritage.

The decision by the executive board will be presented for final approval at UNESCO’s General Conference, scheduled for November, where all 194 member states will weigh in. El-Anany’s main competitor, Gabriela Ramos from Mexico, withdrew from the race, leaving El-Anany and Matoko as the final contenders. Founded in 1945, UNESCO plays a pivotal role in promoting education, science, culture, and communication worldwide. Its work spans from biodiversity conservation to the preservation of cultural heritage and addressing emerging challenges like artificial intelligence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During his election campaign, which lasted over 30 months, El Anany visited more than 60 countries, engaging with ministers, officials, and scholars to promote his vision for UNESCO’s future. His campaign was centered on the theme “UNESCO for the People,” and he committed to enhancing the organization’s ability to tackle global issues and foster peace through collaboration between member states.

Who is Khaled El Anany?

Khaled El Anany, born on March 14, 1971, in Giza, Egypt, hails from a family steeped in cultural and academic traditions. He attended a French school in Cairo and later pursued his higher education at Helwan University, where he majored in Tourism Guidance. His passion for Egyptology blossomed early, and he later obtained a master’s degree in Egyptian Antiquities of Nubia.

El Anany went on to earn a PhD in Egyptology from Paul Valery University in Montpellier, France, in 2001. Upon returning to Egypt, he became a professor of Egyptology at Helwan University, where he also taught the ancient Egyptian language at various esteemed institutions, including in France, Italy, and Germany.