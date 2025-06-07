Interpol busts international child abuse ring, arrests made across 12 countries | Here's what we know

Global police organisation Interpol said that they have arrested 20 people as part of a major international operation against the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The arrests were made between March and May in an operation that spanned 12 countries. It was led by the Spanish National Police in collaboration with Interpol and Europol.



Specialised officers carried out online patrols and identified instant messaging groups dedicated to the circulation of child sexual exploitation images.

In December 2024, Interpol invited Spanish investigators to Chile to attend the Latin America Victim Identification Task Force meeting. There, they presented Operation Vibora to specialised officers from across Latin America, allowing them to exchange on cases, provide concrete leads and launch coordinated actions.

Interpol's Crimes against Children unit facilitated follow-up sessions between authorities to align operational efforts with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Paraguay. This included in-person meetings on the sidelines of the Specialists Group on Crimes Against Children conference in April 2025.

Spanish authorities have arrested seven suspects, including a healthcare worker and a teacher. The healthcare worker allegedly paid minors from Eastern Europe for explicit images, while the teacher is accused of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material via various online platforms.

Searches carried out during the operation resulted in the seizure of desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and digital storage devices.

In Latin America, through Interpol's support, authorities arrested 10 suspects across the seven target Latin American countries, including three in El Salvador and a teacher in Panama.

The remaining suspects were arrested elsewhere in Europe and the United States. To date, 68 additional suspects have been identified and further investigations are underway globally.

Information gathered during the operation has been shared with law enforcement authorities in 28 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.