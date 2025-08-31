/Internet refuses to believe 'Trump is dead' trend was fake, floats 'body-double' theory citing ear mark, hand bruise

The internet went into a frenzy on Aug 30 over US President Donald Trump's alleged death. Wild theories floated to substantiate the 'Trump is dead' trend. Claims ranged from Trump's disappearance from the public eye to a half-mast flag at the White House to a video clip from the iconic TV show The Simpsons. However, all the rumours were quashed when Trump was pictured on August 30 at about 8:45 a.m. in a white polo shirt, black pants, and a red "MAGA" hat, along with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, and grandson, Spencer Frederick Trump, as they headed to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. Ideally, the rumour mill should have been silent after his picture surfaced, except that it was not. Now, a new ‘body-double’ theory is taking over the internet.

Body double theory and Trump

After Trump's reappearance, X users claimed that it was his body double who was pictured, and the real US president might be dead. Taking their claims further, X users pointed out that Trump's hand, which usually is bruised or shows incoherent make-up, has no such signs. Another user claimed that the mark on the ear of Trump after he was attacked in July last year was not visible. After Trump's reappearance, X users claimed that it was his body double who was pictured and the real US president might be dead. Taking their claims further, X users pointed out that Trump's hand, which usually is bruised or shows incoherent make-up, has no such signs. Another user claimed that the mark on the ear of Trump after he was attacked in July last year was not visible. A post on X also claimed that Trump has at least seven body doubles. The 'body-double' theory also floated when Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month.