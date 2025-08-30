LOGIN
'#whereistrump?' Trump is alive and golfing: US president hits golf course with granddaughter amid wild ‘death’ rumours online | PHOTOS

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Aug 30, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 21:12 IST

Baseless rumours of Donald Trump’s death trended online with hashtags like #whereistrump. Thousands speculated, but reporter Reagan Reese dismissed claims, confirming he interviewed Trump in person just a day earlier.

Trump is alive
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump is alive

Baseless rumours that Donald Trump had died spread rapidly on social media on Friday, with hashtags such as #whereistrump trending across the United States. Thousands of posts declared “TRUMP IS DEAD” or “TRUMP DIED”, fuelling online speculation.

Reporter says he interviewed Trump
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Reporter says he interviewed Trump

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese dismissed the rumours, writing on X, “I wake up to see people freaking out that Trump’s sick or dead or something because he hasn’t been seen in a few days. I was with the president yesterday afternoon. I interviewed him for an hour.”

Trump photographed with granddaughter
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump photographed with granddaughter

On Saturday morning, Trump was pictured alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump as he left the White House. He wore a white polo shirt, black trousers and his signature red MAGA hat. The pair were seen getting into a vehicle before heading to a golf course.

Motorcade leaves for Virginia
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Motorcade leaves for Virginia

Trump’s motorcade departed from the White House at around 8:45 am ET and was bound for a golf course in Virginia. The outing came just hours after the online rumours of his death reached millions of users.

Trump posts message on tariffs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump posts message on tariffs

The day before, Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform. He wrote: “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

