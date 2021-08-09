International day of the world’s indigenous peoples 2021: Here is all you need to know

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated every year on August 9 to protect the rights of the indigenous population. On this occasion, various world leaders took to their official Twitter handle with the aim of making citizens aware.

On #IndigenousDay, we celebrate the vibrant and diverse cultures, languages, and traditions of Indigenous peoples here in Canada and around the world. Today is also a chance for us all to commit ourselves to making sure Indigenous rights are recognized and respected every day.

Promoting, protecting and fulfilling the rights of indigenous peoples is everyone’s business.

Finland is firmly committed to the @UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.



History

In April 2000, the commission on human rights adopted a resolution to set up the permanent UN forum on indigenous issues, which was presented by the economic and social council.

The forum focused and discussed the issues related to education, culture, economic and social development, environment, health, human rights, among other areas.

Their main aim was mainly to strengthen international cooperation for solving problems faced by the global indigenous population.

As per an estimate by the United Nations, there are more than 476 million indigenous people in the world, spread across 90 countries and representing 5,000 different cultures, who make 6.2 per cent of the global population and live in all geographic regions.

Many of them reside in India.

The central tribal belt which comprises the Northeastern states of India claims to have the maximum concentration of indigenous population. Here are a few of them.

Great Andamanese Tribes

This group occupies the regions of Strait Island and some parts of Rutland Island. It consists of Onge, Jarawa, Jangil and Sentinelese, who are the first inhabitants of the island and paint their faces, bodies with clay. These tribes are into chanting while they work and are fond of communicating with big, colourful pigeons in the forest.

Gond Tribes

Mostly spotted in Bastar highland regions of Southern Chhattisgarh, there are three important Gond tribes- Muria, the Bisonhorn Maria, and the Hill Maria.

Raj Gond is known to be the most developed in the Gond tribes.

Bhils

Till 2013, Bhils were the largest tribal group in India, known to have a rich, distinctive culture. They are an Indo-Aryan speaking ethnic group in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra; the western Deccan region.

Theme

The 2021 commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is themed at “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.”

The event will feature an interactive session with two speakers.

Also, the discussion will focus on the distinct elements which should be considered while building and redesigning a fresh social contract inclusive of indigenous peoples.