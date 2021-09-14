International Day of Democracy 2021: Learn about its history and significance

On September 15, the world will commemorate the International Day of Democracy, which takes place in the midst of massive worldwide challenges for democracies.

Not least, the United States' costly withdrawal from Afghanistan has cast doubt on the West's role in advancing liberal democracy around the world.

The Universal Declaration on Democracy, which was issued on September 15, 1997 by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an international organisation of national parliaments, gave birth to the International Day of Democracy.

In the years that followed, Qatar was at the forefront of attempts to promote an International Day of Democracy.

Finally, on November 8, 2007, the UNGA created the day when it passed a resolution titled "Support by the United Nations system of nations' efforts to develop and consolidate new or restored democracies" by consensus.

"International Day of Democracy gives an opportunity to examine the state of democracy throughout the world," according to the United Nations.

"Democracy is a process as well as a goal, and the ideal of democracy can only be realised with the full participation of the world community."

The major purpose of the International Day of Democracy is to encourage everyone, including governments, to protect human rights and participate meaningfully in democracy.

The International Day of Democracy is a day commemorated to educate the public about pressing issues, organise political will and resources to address global issues, and celebrate humanity's achievements.

