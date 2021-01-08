International Criminal Court to investigate political climate in Uganda

Days before high stake presidential election in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has been accused of systematic violation of human rights. Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine has filed a report mentioning graphic details of some of the incidents.

The International Criminal Court has been asked to investigate the alleged violations.

What is the current political climate in Uganda?

Bobi Wine, who is Uganda's opposition leader, was violently dragged out of his vehicle by the police. He wore a helmet and a bulletproof vest saying he expected to be attacked at any time. He has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate incumbent president Yoweri Museveni.

According to Bobie, Museveni trying to crush the opposition with every trick in the book like tear gas, midnight arrests, threats and intimidation. Ugandans say they're accustomed to heavy-handedness.

But even by their standards, the crackdown ahead of the election has been described as extreme. Journalists face attacks, lawyers face jail terms, and election officials face persecution.

The president's desperate attempts to stay in power have shocked Uganda's allies even the United States of America.

The latest 41-page document highlights chilling incidents of human rights abuses. In November 2020, at least 54 people were killed in Kampala as security forces put down a riot provoked by the arrest of Bobi Wine.

His campaign was accused of violating coronavirus regulations. The govt reportedly issued a shoot to kill orders against protesters. There are graphic details of activists being tortured using hot metal plates and venom.

In one case, a detainee was allegedly forced to watch as an activist's eyes were gouged out. 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni is determined to hold on to power so much so that in 2017, he pushed the age limit for the president.

He has been ruling the country for 35 years and he has no plans of stepping down. One report says Uganda's poverty has fallen from 60 per cent to 20 per cent during Museveni's time in power.

But the world bank says that for every 700,000 people who reach working age in one year, there are only 75,000 jobs. Two-thirds of registered voters are under 30 years of age.

Uganda is a young country being led by an old leader. Musician-turned politician Bobi Wine was a toddler when Museveni first became president. He used to sing love songs, but his music and perspective changed the day he faced police brutality.

He paints Museveni as a dictator who does not understand the aspirations of young Ugandans.

Despite facing multiple arrests and torture, Bobi Wine is determined to unseat Museveni.