'Intern joke': Monica Lewinsky's witty dig on having affair with Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky's light-hearted tweet in context to her affair with Bill Clinton went viral.

On Friday, 'I have a joke' was trending on social media platform Twitter asking users to offer up one-line witticisms. So one of the users tweeted: “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills”, Monica gave a witty response to it. She wrote: “I have an intern joke and it … nevermind.”

This tweet by Lewinsky went viral with over 350,000 likes. Many users, including Mia Farrow, tweeted appreciated Monica's light take on the affair.

Monica Lewinsky was an intern at the White House when Bill Clinton was the president. They had an affair which led to Clinton’s impeachment after he lied about it. An investigation and trial brought out details about the affair and Clinton was acquitted by the Senate. Bill at that time was 49 years old, whereas, Lewinsky was 22 years old.

The former president who faced impeachment due to the affair said that he was motivated by life's "pressure and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever, things I did to manage my anxieties for years." Although Clinton was acquitted in 1999 it left a scar on his presidency.

Earlier, Monica Lewinsky had urged political analysts not to use her name while making comparisons. As a 'gentle reminder' Monica offered alternative names who played a role in the 1998 saga. As alternatives, she suggested the Starr Investigation, the 1998 Impeachment, the Scandal of 1998, or the Clinton Impeachment.