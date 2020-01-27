Monica Lewinsky offers 'Gentle Reminder' not to use her name in 1998 impeachment comparisons

President Trump's impeachment trial has been frequently compared to that of Bill Clinton. In 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached as a president. The affair of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton was the driving force for the impeachment.

Monica Lewinsky has urged political analysts not to use her name while making comparisons. As a 'gentle reminder' Monica offered alternative names who played a role in the 1998 saga. As alternatives, she suggested the Starr Investigation, the 1998 Impeachment, the Scandal of 1998, or the Clinton Impeachment.



Monica Lewinsky's tweet | Twitter/ @MonicaLewinsky

Democratic President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives under the Republicans but was cleared off by House of Senate under Democrats.

President Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky which took place between 1995 and 1997 and came into light in 1998. Clinton ended a televised speech in late January 1998 with the statement that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms Lewinsky."

But eventually, Clinton admitted in taped grand jury testimony on August 17, 1998, that he had engaged in an "improper physical relationship" with Lewinsky.

Trump will be looking forward to a similar procedure for his impeachment trial. He has been impeached by the House of Representatives led by Democrats and will be looking to get clearance by the House of Senate under the Republicans.

His trial in the House of Senate began on Saturday.