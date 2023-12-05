Intense Israeli air strikes Khan Younis, parts of Gaza in total blackout

An intense air offensive by Israel struck the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday (Dec 4) claiming the lives of dozens of Palestinians and wounding others.

As per news agency Reuters reports, the target of the air strikes also included areas where Israel had told people to seek shelter.

Israeli army and tanks also pushed the ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the enclave after having primarily acquired control of the northern area which is now devastated.

Israel had earlier on Monday ordered Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza's main southern city, Khan Younis. However, the residents complained of even those areas coming under fire where they were asked to go.

The explosions were seen close to residential areas in Gaza, according to Reuters, with many buildings going into total blackout due to lack of electricity.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel to avoid further action that would worsen the already alarming humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"For people ordered to evacuate, there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The United States also indicated that it expects Israel to avoid attacking areas that Israeli authorities have identified as "no-strike" zones in Gaza.

"They have also indicated that there are areas where there will be 'no-strike' zones. And in those zones, we do expect Israel to follow through on not striking," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Israeli army told UN health agency to leave southern Gaza warehouse, says Tedros

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that the Israeli military had told the UN health agency to vacate an aid warehouse in southern Gaza before a ground offensive in the area made it inoperable.

"Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use," Tedros wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities," he wrote.