Instagram tests two new methods for age verification; move will provide age-appropriate content to children

Meta Inc's social media platform Instagram on Thursday (June 23) announced that it's currently exploring new ways for its users to verify their age, starting with the United States. In addition to letting users upload their pictures, Instagram is testing two new techniques to confirm a user’s age. In order to protect users’ privacy and data, the app announced its partnership with Yoti, a business that specialises in online age verification. Yoti’s technology uses facial features to determine a user’s age when they upload selfies. As per Instagram, once the picture is verified the photograph will be removed from Meta and Yoti, as reported by Reuters.

Another choice is to choose three mutual followers who can attest to the user’s age; the three followers chosen must all be at least 18 years old.

Also read | Meta announces Whatsapp chat transfer from Android to iOS possible now

Erica Finkle, director of data governance at Meta said, “When we know if someone is a teen (13-17 years), we provide them with age-appropriate experiences like defaulting them into private accounts, preventing unwanted contact from adults they don't know and limiting the options advertisers have to reach them with ads.”

Watch | Gravitas: Facebook knew Instagram is toxic for teenagers

This move comes after the app delayed the debut of Instagram Kids last year due to negative feedback and backlash.

Also read | Facebook: Meta removes a large number of groups and accounts for sharing upskirting images

Instagram Kids was billed as a requirement for parental consent to join and promised ad-free, age-appropriate content, but US lawmakers pushed the company to abandon its launch plans over safety concerns.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)