Facebook: Meta removes a large number of groups and accounts for sharing upskirting images

After an investigation by UK-based media outlet BBC News, Meta has said that it has removed a large number of groups and accounts which were apparently sharing upskirting content.

The probe by the media outlet found that images and videos of upskirting were being circulated on the social media platform. The term 'upskirting' means people using hidden (or small) cameras, and cell phones to surreptitiously take pictures up women's skirts.

After the BBC report, the social media giant took action and deleted such accounts and groups. However, the report mentioned that some content which was reported to Facebook by the investigation was not immediately removed. The site said that it did not appear to breach Facebook's community standards.

In a statement, a Meta spokesman said the company knows "our work is never finished on the issue". It added that the company will continue to remove any violating content when "we become aware of it".

"Sharing intimate images without consent, including upskirting, is not allowed on Facebook. Following the BBC's investigation, we've removed a large number of groups and accounts, and have taken further action to block multiple associated hashtags," it added.

Notably, the adult exploitation policies of Facebook do not allow secretly taken images of a real person's body parts to be posted to the platform.

Social media giants are often criticised for handling content online that can be harmful or unsuitable for a section of society, especially minors.

