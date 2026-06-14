/Inside the Iran deal that Trump is READY to sign | WION Decodes

As US President Donald Trump declared that he was ready to sign a peace agreement with Iran, fresh details have emerged about the framework of a potential deal under discussion between Tehran and Washington. While there were no signs on Sunday (June 14) that an agreement was imminent, contrary to Trump’s assertion a day earlier, it was reported that negotiators had drafted a memorandum of understanding covering Iran’s nuclear programme, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and relief from US sanctions.

According to a senior Iranian official reported by Reuters, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the memorandum would serve as an interim arrangement while both sides continue negotiations on a comprehensive agreement over the following 60 days.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

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A key component of the proposed deal centres on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for energy exports. The Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would immediately reopen the waterway to international shipping once the memorandum is signed. In return, the United States would begin lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports, which was imposed on April 17.

The easing of the blockade would start immediately after the signing and be completed within 30 days, according to the official. The proposal also includes plans to remove mines from the waterway following an agreement. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical transit route through which roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies pass.

Sanctions relief and economic measures

Under the draft framework, Washington would refrain from imposing any new sanctions on Iran while talks on a final settlement continue. The Iranian official said that once a comprehensive agreement is reached, the United States and its allies would begin lifting both US and United Nations sanctions according to a mutually agreed timetable. The proposal also envisages a temporary waiver of US oil sanctions, allowing Iran to resume oil exports and gain access to related revenues.

In addition, America would facilitate the release of around $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets through a combination of direct transfers, regional financial arrangements and credit mechanisms, the official said. The framework further includes plans for a reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran, to be prepared by the United States and its regional partners and finalised within 60 days through negotiations with Tehran.

Nuclear commitments