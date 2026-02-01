/Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s final will: Millions. luxury properties, diamond ring and 'Pedo Island' left to girlfriend Karyna Shuliak

Jeffrey Epstein’s final will reveals that the convicted sex trafficker intended to leave a substantial portion of his wealth and properties to his girlfriend just days before he died in federal custody. Epstein signed the will on August 8, 2019, two days before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial. At the time, his estate was estimated to be worth around $288 million and included luxury real estate and assets spread across multiple countries. The document was formally signed by his attorney, Darren Indyke, eight days after Epstein’s death.

Despite detailed instructions naming dozens of beneficiaries, the estate never paid out as intended. Instead, Epstein’s assets were transferred into a trust, which has since been used to compensate victims and cover outstanding legal fees and taxes. Recent disclosures suggest roughly $127 million remains in the trust.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Epstein planned to leave to his girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, with

Court documents released by the US Department of Justice show Epstein planned to leave $50 million to his girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak. Shuliak, originally from Belarus, reportedly moved to the United States in 2009 and was romantically involved with Epstein for nearly a decade. According to media reports, she was known within Epstein’s circle as “the inspector” because of her habit of closely overseeing his activities. Her relationship with Epstein only became public months after his death.

In addition to the cash bequest, Epstein intended for Shuliak to inherit some of his most infamous properties, including Little Saint James, often referred to as “Pedophile Island”—his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, a New York townhouse, and residences in Paris and Florida. She was also named as the recipient of a 33-carat diamond ring set in platinum and accented with baguette-cut diamonds. Epstein reportedly added a handwritten note stating the ring was given “in contemplation of marriage.” Shuliak was also reportedly the last person to speak with Epstein by phone before his death.

Who are the other beneficiaries named in the will?