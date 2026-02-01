US misadventure will lead to 'regional war' in Mideast: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei's stern warning to Trump

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a stark warning to the United States on Sunday (Feb 1) said any misadventure by Washington would lead to a “regional war” in the Mideast. The statement by Khamenei comes amid US President Donald Trump's military action against Iran over its killing of peaceful protesters. Trump last night reiterated that "very big" American warships were moving towards the region.

"America should know that if it starts a war, this time it will be a regional war," said Khamenei to the local media, reported Sky news.

"We are not the ones who start a war and we do not want to attack any country, but if America attacks or harms Iran the Iranian nation will deliver a strong blow and any war started by America will spread across the region," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This is for the first time that Khamenei, 86, has made such a direct statement amid reports of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and associated American warships in the Arabian Sea, sent by Trump.

Despite threatening Iran of an attack, it is unclear how Trump will react as on several occasions he has said that Tehran wants to negotiate.

On the other hand, Khamenei has always referred to the protests as a "coup" and has detained tens of thousands of people involved in the demonstrations against the regime.

“The recent sedition was similar to a coup. Of course, the coup was suppressed,” he said.