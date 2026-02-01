/Nipah virus: Two confirmed cases sparks travel screening across Asia; US on high alert as CDC monitors developments

Health authorities across Asia, along with officials in the United States, are stepping up surveillance after India reported two confirmed human cases of the Nipah virus in West Bengal. Both patients, who are nurses, have shown improvement and have tested negative for the virus, according to officials this week. The male nurse has already been discharged from hospital care. The female nurse, while no longer testing positive, remains hospitalized for observation. An official told news agency PTI that she has been removed from ventilator support and her condition has improved considerably, though doctors say she is still being closely monitored.

Nearly 200 individuals who came into contact with the two patients are currently under medical observation. In response to the confirmed infections, several Southeast Asian countries, including Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines, have introduced precautionary measures. These include temperature screening at entry points, travel history assessments, and mandatory health declarations for travelers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the Nipah virus has never been identified in the United States, infectious disease experts say the situation warrants careful attention. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a Texas-based specialist and former World Health Organization adviser, told the Daily Mail that even limited outbreaks should be taken seriously by global health agencies.

She stressed that Nipah is considered a high-risk pathogen and that close monitoring, transparent data sharing, and preparedness are essential. She also highlighted the importance of international cooperation, noting the WHO’s key role in coordinating responses and distributing timely field information. A spokesperson for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the agency remains in close communication with Indian health authorities and is monitoring developments, adding that it is prepared to assist if required.