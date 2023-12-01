'Inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student rescued by US police after years of physical abuse

A quite distressing incident came to light in US where a 20-year-old Indian student has been rescued by authorities after enduring months of captivity, severe beatings, and forced labour at the hands of his cousin and two other individuals of Indian origin.

As per media reports the incident has been described as "absolutely inhumane and unconscionable." The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was held captive in three homes in the US State of Missouri.

The law enforcement spurred into action in the wake of a 911 call from a citizen who became aware of the victim's tragic situation.

Upon investigating a rural highway home in St Charles County, police arrested Venkatesh R Sattaru, Sravan Varma Penumetcha, and Nikhil Verma Penmatsa. The trio are now facing charges which includes human trafficking, kidnapping, and assault.

Victim receiving medical treatment

The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital for multiple bone fractures, lacerations, and injuries covering his entire body.

According to reports quoting prosecutor Joe McCulloch, the victim was subjected to appalling conditions over seven months, confined in a basement, forced to sleep on an unfinished floor without bathroom access, and beaten with various objects, including electrical wire, PVC pipe, metal rods, a water supply hose wooden boards and sticks.

McCulloch expressed his outrage, stating, "It’s absolutely inhumane and unconscionable that one human being could treat another human being like this."

Abuse at the hands of three

The three accused individuals are alleged to have confined and abused the victim at three different homes, owned by Sattaru in the Missouri cities of Defiance, Dardenne Prairie, and O’Fallon.

The abuse started in April this year.

Sattaru, identified as the main accused, is now facing additional charges of human trafficking for slavery and contributing to human trafficking through the misuse of documentation.

The victim had come to the US from India with aspirations of studying at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Instead, he was forced by the trio into housework from as early as 4:30 in the morning and was made to work for Sattaru’s IT company too, including also being subjected to physical abuse if tasks were not completed to satisfaction.

Neighbours of the accused in O'Fallon expressed shock at the incident. Reports also pointed at the suspects being wealthy and with political connections in India.

Because of this reason, they are currently held without bond at the St Charles County Jail. The victim was fearful for his safety and that is why he was hesitant to report the abuse.