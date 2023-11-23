Indonesian police names anti-graft chief as suspect in corruption case

Indonesia’s police have named the chief of the anti-graft commission as a suspect in a corruption case involving the former agricultural minister who was detained on graft charges, last month. The announcement by the police, late Wednesday (Nov 22) is being viewed as a setback for one of Indonesia’s most respected agencies, in a country where corruption continues to be rampant.

What do we know about the case?

Firli Bahuri, chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission is the latest official in President Joko Widodo’s administration to face graft allegations and has been named by the police to face what they called a “corruption case in the form of extortion.”

This is also the first time that the anti-corruption body chief has been accused of the crime since it was formed in 2002 after the fall of dictator Suharto.

Bahuri, according to the police, is a suspect in the alleged case involving extortion and receiving gifts or gratuities in legal dealings with the agriculture ministry between 2020 and 2023.

Ade Safri Simanjuntak, Jakarta police’s director for special crime, told reporters they have “sufficient evidence to name...the KPK chief as a suspect in a corruption case in the form of extortion,” referring to the Indonesian initials of the corruption commission.

Bahuri would be questioned, “as the KPK chief in his capacity as a suspect in alleged corruption crime,” he added.

The officials have confiscated foreign currency transaction documents from Singapore, and US dollars worth $477,730 (7.4 billion rupiah) after raids conducted on two locations and interviewing more than 90 people, according to the Jakarta police official.

If found guilty of graft charges, the KPK chief could face life in prison as a corruption conviction for state officials carries a maximum sentence. In a post on their website, Indonesia’s police said that Firli is suspected of extorting money from Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Limpo, the former agriculture minister was detained last month following a series of accusations which also included him allegedly stealing over $800,000 in public funds. The allegations against Bahuri are said to be linked to Limpo’s case.

In the meantime, as per Indonesian law, the president must suspend any KPK chief named as a criminal suspect. When asked about allegations against Bahuri, Widodo, on Thursday (Nov 23) said that he would “respect the process of law.”

About the KPK and its chief

Bahuri, a former police inspector general became the KPK chief in 2019 amid protests of “save the KPK” when critics said changes to the law governing the agency had weakened it.

The commission has prosecuted hundreds of politicians, officials, and businessmen since its formation two decades ago.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body’s Deputy Commissioner Alexander Marwata told reporters Thursday (Nov 23) that the KPK leadership “remains solid and committed to ensure the KPK will continue carrying out its duties as mandated by the KPK law.” He also said that Bahuri has not been removed from his post.