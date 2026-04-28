/Indonesia: Four killed, dozens injured as two trains collide near Jakarta

Two trains collided on Monday (April 27) evening near Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more, triggering a large-scale rescue operation at the busy rail corridor.

The accident took place around 8 pm local time at Bekasi Timur railway station, when the Argo Bromo Anggrek train, travelling from Gambir to Surabaya, rammed into the rear of a stationary KRL Commuterline train on the tracks, according to state-owned operator KAI.

A spokesperson for KAI, Franoto Wibowo, said the commuter train had stopped after a taxi reportedly struck it at a level crossing, leaving it stranded on the tracks before the collision occurred.

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Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri said the long-distance train hit the last carriage of the commuter train, which was a women-only coach. Officials confirmed that all the victims were on the commuter train, while all passengers from the other train, numbering around 240, were safely evacuated.

Eyewitnesses and rescue officials described chaotic scenes at the station, with emergency teams rushing to pull passengers from damaged coaches as ambulances lined up with flashing lights and medics demanded oxygen cylinders for the injured.

The Jakarta search and rescue agency said several train compartments were badly damaged in the impact, while some passengers were trapped inside and had to be rescued by emergency teams.

The last major train crash in Indonesia occurred in January 2024 in West Java, when four crew members were killed, and around two dozen people were injured.

In a previous major incident in 2015, 16 people were killed when a commuter train collided with a minibus at a level crossing in Jakarta.

Authorities have launched an investigation into Monday’s collision to determine the exact cause of the chain of events that led to the crash.