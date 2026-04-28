/'Law enforcement did not fail, fired 5 shots': DOJ officials on White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Senior US Department of Justice officials, including Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Washington DC's US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, gave a detailed briefing following the attempted assassination at a high-profile event attended by Donald Trump. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche started by commending law enforcement personnel, particularly the officer injured during the incident.

"One brave officer was injured, is receiving care, and has been released from the hospital," he said. Blanche stressed that one point should remain ‘clear’, that the suspect was stopped before reaching his target, saying he was only one floor away, with hundreds of federal agents between him and the President of the United States. "Law enforcement did not fail," he said, firmly, before outlining the timeline of events and listing the charges filed against the suspect.

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Blanche gives suspect's journey to DC and attack at dinner checkpoint

On 21 April, the accused allegedly departed Los Angeles by train for Chicago.

On 24 April, he continued to Washington, DC, where he checked into the Washington Hilton hotel.

On 25 April, Blanche said the suspect approached a security checkpoint at the event and ran through while holding a long gun.

According to Blanche, Secret Service agents then ‘heard a loud gunshot’, adding that one agent was shot in the chest but wore a ballistic vest, which worked.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that further charges could be filed as the investigation progresses. "This was an attempted assassination of the president of the United States," she said, adding that the suspect intended to target multiple senior officials. Pirro confirmed that the suspect checked into the Washington Hilton on 24 April at approximately 15:00 ET and remained there overnight. She said that during the dinner, the suspect was very much aware that the president and first lady were present in the ballroom.

Pirro said the suspect then chose to rush the ballroom, where Secret Service agents intervened and stopped him. She added that the suspect sustained only minor injuries, including a scrape to his knee. Referencing a document allegedly written by the suspect, Pirro pointed to a line in which he said he would not hesitate to engage with anyone who gets between him and the president. She emphasised that acts of violence against political leaders undermine democratic values, saying that such actions are anti-democratic at their core.

‘This one hits differently’: Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was also present at the event, reflected on the seriousness of the situation. "This one hits differently," Patel said. He added that federal agents prevented what could have escalated into a far more severe attack. Officials confirmed that investigators have been working continuously since the incident, gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and analyzing the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

During the briefing, Kash Patel was asked whether there are any ongoing threats in Washington, including potential risks related to King Charles III. Patel responded that the FBI is reviewing intelligence and evidence, emphasizing that Washington currently maintains a historically low crime rate. He added that federal law enforcement agencies remain in constant communication with the White House but declined to comment specifically on the King’s visit.

'Five shots were fired': Todd Blanche

Addressing questions about the charges, Todd Blanche said investigators are still determining why the suspect has not been charged with shooting a federal officer. He said that both the US Attorney’s office and the FBI are actively reviewing evidence and could provide updates in the coming days. When asked about the motive behind the suspect’s alleged targeting of Donald Trump, Blanche said the investigation is still ongoing.

"What is clear from the complaint and what we have so far is he was targeting President Trump," he said. “As far as understanding additional motivation, that's for the FBI and law enforcement.” Blanche added that investigators currently have only the manifesto allegedly sent by the suspect to family members, which is being examined for further insights. Pressed on key details from the shooting, including how many rounds were fired and whether the injured Secret Service agent was struck by the suspect’s gunfire, Blanche said the situation remains unclear.