Indo-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in India, US

In this hour of coronavirus pandemic that has hit both the Washington and New Delhi, the Indian-American community has resoundingly shown up across the country. An Indo-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic.

This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers in India that will last them seven to 10 days.

NGO Indiaspora is a volunteer group in San Jose, California that made the last donation of USD 5,000 after which the campaign fund crossed USD 1 million.

Contributions given are sent to two beneficiary organisations, Feeding America in the US and Goonj in India.

Feeding America is using the contributions to bolster its nationwide network of 200 food banks. Goonj is using the funds to provide food, dry ration and hygiene kits to displaced migrants in parts of eighteen states in India.

The money raised by Indiaspora through its 'ChaloGive for COVID-19' online campaign will be used to provide relief directly to vulnerable population in both the countries. ChaloGive for COVID-19 is the second online campaign by Indiaspora.

Such an outpouring of support was last time seen during the Gujarat earthquake in 2001, but that time the call was given by the then US President Bill Clinton and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, M R Rangaswami, founder and chairman of the board of NGO said.

In addition to former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, noted philanthropists Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and actor Nandita Das, all existing 'ChaloGive for COVID-19' Ambassadors, Indiaspora announced the addition of GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija, and Raj and Aradhana (Anna) Asava, the pioneers of the 'HungerMitao' (wipe out hunger) movement in America, on Thursday.

The campaign at ChaloGive.Org continues, with a live Facebook rally planned on May 4 at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST on the eve of Giving Tuesday for COVID-19.