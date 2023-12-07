India’s ‘plot’ to kill Pannun mentioned in US lawmakers’ hearing on dissenters being targeted abroad

US lawmakers mentioned India for the first time during a discussion on “transnational repression” in the wake of an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who had threatened attacks on Air India planes and the Indian Parliament.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday (Dec 6) vowed to introduce legislation to address the concerns of pro-democracy advocates.

During the hearing on “transnational repression and authoritarians targeting dissenters abroad”, several US Senators spoke about New Delhi’s alleged link to conspiring to assassinate Pannun, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief who has been designated as a terrorist by India.

What happened at the hearing?

The senators heard from pro-democracy advocates who called for increased US government efforts to combat efforts by foreign nations to threaten or kill political dissenters.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced charges against 52-year-old Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen who has been accused of orchestrating the attempted murder of Pannun, with an unnamed Indian government employee.

“We’ve seen disturbing allegations against an Indian government official for involvement in planning to assassinate a US citizen in New York who was critical of the Indian government,” said Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, as quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The “US citizen in New York” that the Democrat from the US state of Maryland was referring to was the Khalistani terrorist who recently also threatened to blow up the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack, in response to the foiled assassination plot. Pannun says he is a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

In response to Washington’s concerns over the assassination attempt, New Delhi, around mid-November set up a high-level panel which will investigate the allegations.

During the hearing, Cardin said lawmakers would introduce the International Freedom Protection Act to address the “growing use of transnational oppression by autocratic and illiberal states”.

Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia called the allegations against India for targeting Sikh separatists “highly disturbing” and said this is “not the behaviour of a respectable democracy.”

“We’re dealing with a nation that we have such strong connections to,” Kaine added, saying that New Delhi and Washington have strong military and economic connections and called the Indian American diaspora “an important part of who we are as a country”.

US should not hesitate

Freedom House, a pro-democracy non-profit, released a report which found that since 2014, at least 26 nations including China, Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia have targeted journalists abroad with “transnational repression”.

The non-profit’s president Michael Abramowitz also appeared before the panel and said that “whether a government engages in transnational oppression should be a factor, a significant factor, determining the nature of bilateral relations and the closeness of any partnership,” as quoted by SCMP.

He also spoke about how Washington should not hesitate to raise the issue “directly at the highest levels” with countries “even when those perpetrators are close partners such as Saudi Arabia and India”.

Since the allegations against an unnamed Indian official’s involvement in the alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist surfaced, the White House has said that the row will not have an impact on larger India-US ties.