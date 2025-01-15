AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has been alerted by the special intelligence agencies about a potential threat of an attack by pro-Khalistani elements, according to Indian media reports.

This prompted a review of Kejriwal's security arrangements in Delhi and he currently is under Z-category security.

The intel agencies have provided inputs to the Delhi police on the matter.

'God will save me'

Reacting to the reports of threats against him, Kejriwal on Wednesday (Jan 15) said that God will save him.

Ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections, he said, "Upar wala bachayega (God will save me)."

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (Jan 15) authorised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged involvement in money laundering related to the liquor scam case, Indian media reported citing official sources. The ED also got a nod to initiate prosecution against former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case.

The development comes as both leaders of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) are out on bail.

The Supreme Court ordered Kejriwal to be released in September 2024 and Sisodia was released in August.

The move also comes following the Supreme Court's ruling on November 6 that the ED must obtain prior sanction, just like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to prosecute under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This sanction is required for prosecution under section 197 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, now known as section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The ruling had put the framing of charges against Kejriwal in the excise policy case on hold, as the Delhi court awaited the necessary sanction.

(With inputs from agencies)