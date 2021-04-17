Indianapolis shooting: Disbelief in Sikh community, ripples in India

The tragic mass shootout in Indianapolis has sent a shock through the US and even world. Eight people were killed in the shootout that took place on Thursday. Four of them belonged to the Sikh community in the US. The families of the deceased are expressing their anger, fear and anxiety in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

Jaswinder Singh, who lost his life in the shooting, was due to get his first paycheck at the facility this month and was working on the night shift to sort out the mail.

"He was a simple man. He used to pray and meditate a lot, and he did community service," said Harjap Singh Dhillon," a relative of Singh, in a New York Times report.

Amarjit Sekhon, another deceased in the incident who began working at FedEx about six months ago, leaves behind two teenage sons who are yet to come to terms with their mother's death.

Rimpi Girn, Sekhon's niece, said she is struggling to explain her loss of her younger son.

"We can't even think of what to tell him. All of a sudden last night his mom went to work, and she never came back today," she was quoted as saying in the report.

National embarrassment, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden called the Indianapolis mass shootout a "national embarrassment" on Saturday.

"It`s not always these mass shootings that are occurring -- every single day, there`s a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas," he said.

"It`s a national embarrassment and must come to an end."

Biden and Democratic Party in general, is known for its stance of more gun controls in the US. This is fiercely opposed by the Republican Party.

Reactions from India

Chief Minister of Indian state of Punjab Amarinder Singh on Saturday expressed shock at the mass shootout.

"Shocked by the mass shooting incident at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis which took the lives of 8 people including 4 Sikhs. Pray for strength to their families in this hour of grief" he said.

Meanwhile, India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar offered all possible help to the families of the victims.

"Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate (in Chicago) @IndiainChicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders," he said in a tweet.

"Will render all possible assistance."

(With inputs from agencies)