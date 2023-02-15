Indian UN peacekeepers deployed in Syria for earthquake relief work in Aleppo

After an assistance request from the Syrian government, a 40-member contingent of Indian army personnel, deployed as UN peacekeepers, has been sent to Aleppo to provide relief in the aftermath of the earthquake. The Indian team will be undertaking multiple trips to transport relief material consisting of rations, medical supplies, clothing, and other aid sent by the Government of India and the international community.

The Indian army personnel are deployed as UN peacekeepers at the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission, and are stationed along the Area of Separation (AOS) between the boundaries of the occupied Golan Heights (by Israel) and Syria. The Indian Army has deployed 180 personnel to provide logistics support to the mission.

The Indian government approved the proposal for Indian Army personnel stationed in UNDOF to provide direct assistance in earthquake relief work. On February 15, the first convoy transported relief material consisting of rations and medicines, pooled from the Indian government and the international community to Aleppo in Syria. The relief material has been handed over to representatives of the local administration at Aleppo.

An advance party reached Aleppo on February 12 and liaised with Dr Maher, the Governorate Council of Aleppo, and the Governor of Aleppo. The Governor thanked the Indian team for their kind gesture and mentioned that relief material was the most required at this time.

India has also launched Operation Dost to provide support to both Turkey and Syria. Indian military teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are already in Turkey for relief measures.

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday last week has risen to 41,000. Even though it has been over a week, still, the stories of brave survivors continue to emerge from the piles of rubble.

Weather too is not a friend in these tough times as freezing temperatures are hampering the rescue operations.

