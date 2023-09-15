Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures highest approval rating among global leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named as the leader with the highest approval rating globally by a survey following the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult, which puts out weekly approval ratings of world leaders, said that 76 per cent of people approve of PM Modi’s leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove and six per cent did not give any opinion.

Switzerland President Alain Berset has the second highest rating with 64 per cent people approving his leadership and 26 per cent disapproving.

Third place is grabbed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with an approval rating of 61 per cent.

PM Modi has constantly topped the survey, with his approval rating largely wavering in the 70s.

United States President Joe Biden held a 40 per cent approval, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on 37 per cent, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ratings stood at 27 per cent, and French President Emmanuel Macron stood at a rating of 24 per cent.

Here's the list of top 10 world leaders as per approval rating tracker:

1.) Narendra Modi (India): 76%

2.) Alain Berset (Switzerland) 64%

3.) Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) 61%

4.) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) 49%

5.) Anthony Albanese (Australia) 48%

6.) Giorgia Meloni (Italy) 42%

7.) Joe Biden (US) 40%

8.) Pedro Sánchez (Spain) 39%

9.) Leo Varadkar (Ireland) 38%

10.) Justin Trudeau (Canada) 37%

BJP leaders congratulate PM Modi

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni took to the social media platform X and congratulated PM Modi.

"PM Shri Narendra Modi remains the leader with the highest Global Approval Ratings after the historic success of Bharat's presidency of the G20 Summit 2023," BJP chief spokesperson Baluni wrote.

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji remains the leader with the highest Global Approval Ratings after the historic success of Bharat's presidency of #G20Summit2023.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said Modi stands out as an "unparalleled symbol of trust and leadership" on a global scale. "He is nothing short of inspirational in his exceptional dedication to empowering the marginalised and transforming the destinies of numerous individuals," she said.

Last week, India hosted the G20 summit in New Delhi. At the Leaders' Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was unanimously adopted with full consensus.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration," Indian PM Modi had said on Saturday (September 9) while making the announcement.

"It is my proposal that this G20 declaration be adopted," the prime minister had said.

Following the agreement on the Delhi declaration, Modi said, "On this occasion, I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas, and all officials who made this possible with their hard work."

“India’s G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in the history of G-20. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies," the Indian PM added.

At the conclusion of the summit, PM Modi handed over the G20 presidential gavel to the Brazilian president and expressed “unwavering faith” in the country for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication and vision. He also assured “all possible cooperation” to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“India passes the gavel to Brazil. We have unwavering faith that they will lead with dedication, and vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency. @LulaOficial,” wrote PM Modi on X.

(With inputs from agencies)



