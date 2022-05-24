Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Quad 'force for good'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Tokyo, has said called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue a "force for good".

Vowing to stand together for a free and open Indo-Pacific, Modi said the mutual trust and determination among the Quad member countries is giving new energy to democratic forces.

Applauding Quad for moving ahead with a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific, Modi said it has gained a significant place on the world stage in a short span of time.

He held talks with Quad members US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australia's new prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

"We have increased coordination in areas of vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation, and adverse situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic,'' Modi said.

Highlighting the significance of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Modi said the initiative will ensure supply-chain resilience and digital trade.

Hailing the cooperation between the "close democratic partners" Modi said it is contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The second in-person Quad Summit was aimed at standing up to the increasing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies)

