The warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday, Kyiv alleged in a post on X.

Ukraine’s embassy in India went on to allege that though Russia claims “special friendship” with India, it is ‘deliberately’ targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine and is destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly in the process.

“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming ‘special friendship’ with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses - destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” Ukraine’s embassy said.

Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine.



While claiming “special friendship” with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.#russiaIsATerroristState https://t.co/AW2JMKulst — UKR Embassy in India (@UkrembInd) April 12, 2025

The X post of Ukraine’s embassy in India was a response to a post shared by the British ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, saying, “This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues.”

Harris, however, said the attack was carried out by Russian drones, not a missile, and did not mention whether the warehouse belongs to an Indian pharma firm.

This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues. pic.twitter.com/jlgUMPOzcz — Martin Harris (@MartinHarrisOBE) April 12, 2025

Russia has been targeting major cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced or have become refugees since the war began.



Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s defence ministry alleged that Ukraine carried out five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in violation of the US-brokered moratorium on such strikes.

Last month, Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to pause strikes on each other’s energy facilities, but both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratorium.

The Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022 when the former launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claiming it was protecting Russian-speaking regions in eastern Ukraine and stopping NATO’s expansion.



In the latest development, the foreign ministers of both countries used the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Saturday to exchange fresh accusations of violating a tentative US-brokered ceasefire aimed at halting strikes on energy infrastructure.

The forum followed a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Ukraine’s European allies pledged billions in additional aid to support Kyiv’s defence.

